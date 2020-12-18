Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) EPS is poised to hit -0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 17, 2020, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.12% to $3.49. During the day, the stock rose to $3.65 and sunk to $3.445 before settling in for the price of $3.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QLGN posted a 52-week range of $3.16-$21.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $85.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.80.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.53%, in contrast to 3.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Director bought 4,600 shares at the rate of 3.46, making the entire transaction reach 15,925 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 20, Company’s Director bought 1,400 for 3.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,969. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,400 in total.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 50.54.

In the same vein, QLGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., QLGN]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.3 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.88% that was higher than 70.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.