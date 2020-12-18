ReneSola Ltd (SOL) 14-day ATR is 1.03: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) open the trading on December 17, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.35% to $7.70. During the day, the stock rose to $8.84 and sunk to $7.60 before settling in for the price of $8.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOL posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$9.49.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -40.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $411.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.24.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 222 employees. It has generated 750,453 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -55,638. The stock had 3.47 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.73, operating margin was +14.87 and Pretax Margin of -8.88.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 679,160 shares at the rate of 0.10, making the entire transaction reach 67,916 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 130,444,266. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 19, Company’s CFO bought 1,213,500 for 1.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,237,770. This particular insider is now the holder of 133,763,500 in total.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7.41 while generating a return on equity of -9.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ReneSola Ltd (SOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.92.

In the same vein, SOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

[ReneSola Ltd, SOL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of ReneSola Ltd (SOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 175.08% that was higher than 162.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.