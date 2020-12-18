SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) EPS is poised to hit -0.96 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on December 17, 2020, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) started slowly as it slid -19.10% to $5.93. During the day, the stock rose to $6.32 and sunk to $5.82 before settling in for the price of $7.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCYX posted a 52-week range of $4.20-$12.10.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -37.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -237.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.84.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 27 employees. It has generated 4,481 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,989,259. The stock had 0.04 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -40430.58 and Pretax Margin of -44388.43.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 44.60% institutional ownership.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.09) by $1.18. This company achieved a net margin of -44388.43 while generating a return on equity of -243.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -237.10% and is forecasted to reach -3.11 in the upcoming year.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59.

In the same vein, SCYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SCYNEXIS Inc., SCYX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.55 million was better the volume of 0.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.58% that was higher than 92.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.