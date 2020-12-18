SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) volume hits 4.18 million: A New Opening for Investors

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) established initial surge of 10.94% at $8.11, as the Stock market unbolted on December 17, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $8.26 and sunk to $7.27 before settling in for the price of $7.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TLMD posted a 52-week range of $7.22-$12.08.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $649.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.87.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SOC Telemed Inc. industry. SOC Telemed Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.60%, in contrast to 25.30% institutional ownership.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.47.

Technical Analysis of SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SOC Telemed Inc., TLMD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.44% that was higher than 35.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.