The key reasons why Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is -18.21% away from 52-week high?

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) flaunted slowness of -5.36% at $2.65, as the Stock market unbolted on December 17, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $2.80 and sunk to $2.55 before settling in for the price of $2.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRNT posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$3.24.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -110.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $214.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.24.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1042 employees. It has generated 274,072 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,250. The stock had 2.28 Receivables turnover and 1.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.91, operating margin was +2.56 and Pretax Margin of +0.27.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ceragon Networks Ltd. industry. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.70%, in contrast to 13.00% institutional ownership.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.82 while generating a return on equity of -1.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -110.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.12.

In the same vein, CRNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ceragon Networks Ltd., CRNT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.93% that was higher than 52.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.