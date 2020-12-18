Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is predicted to post EPS of 0.18 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 17, 2020, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) set off with pace as it heaved 8.71% to $35.93. During the day, the stock rose to $36.4512 and sunk to $33.63 before settling in for the price of $33.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMG posted a 52-week range of $25.61-$34.76.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -285.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $510.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.45.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5500 employees. It has generated 811,455 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -86,364. The stock had 5.77 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.88, operating margin was -5.13 and Pretax Margin of -10.02.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Warner Music Group Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s CEO sold 557,000 shares at the rate of 31.04, making the entire transaction reach 17,289,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,803,864. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07, Company’s 10% Owner sold 47,780 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,194,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -10.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -285.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 45.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 549.06.

In the same vein, WMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Warner Music Group Corp., WMG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.32 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.83% that was higher than 36.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.