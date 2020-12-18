Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) average volume reaches $261.26K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 17, 2020, Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) set off with pace as it heaved 23.10% to $2.11. During the day, the stock rose to $2.19 and sunk to $1.71 before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZCMD posted a 52-week range of $1.59-$5.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.09.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 91 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 173,055 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 47,054. The stock had 4.16 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.72, operating margin was +24.47 and Pretax Margin of +29.48.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Zhongchao Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.24%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +27.19 while generating a return on equity of 30.20.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 530.46.

In the same vein, ZCMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19.

Technical Analysis of Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Zhongchao Inc., ZCMD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.40% that was higher than 61.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.