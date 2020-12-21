Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) went down -8.92% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 18, 2020, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.92% to $28.90. During the day, the stock rose to $32.00 and sunk to $28.66 before settling in for the price of $31.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARQT posted a 52-week range of $17.10-$40.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -118.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 79.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,750 shares at the rate of 30.00, making the entire transaction reach 112,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,965. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,500 for 30.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,198 in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.9) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -56.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -118.10% and is forecasted to reach -4.01 in the upcoming year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73.

In the same vein, ARQT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., ARQT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.57 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.46% that was lower than 72.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.