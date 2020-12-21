Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) volume hits 14.8 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on December 18, 2020, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) started slowly as it slid -1.34% to $9.60. During the day, the stock rose to $9.90 and sunk to $9.27 before settling in for the price of $9.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACB posted a 52-week range of $3.71-$28.20.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.42.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2731 employees. It has generated 102,126 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,198,765. The stock had 3.35 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -56.85, operating margin was -194.00 and Pretax Margin of -1209.14.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 14.25% institutional ownership.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1173.81 while generating a return on equity of -100.17.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99.

In the same vein, ACB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aurora Cannabis Inc., ACB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.99 million was better the volume of 14.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.84% that was lower than 160.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

