Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) latest performance of 10.26% is not what was on cards

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) established initial surge of 10.26% at $48.69, as the Stock market unbolted on December 18, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $48.99 and sunk to $43.51 before settling in for the price of $44.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXNX posted a 52-week range of $15.25-$52.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -139.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.29.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 302 workers. It has generated 45,762 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -264,685. The stock had 3.33 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.04, operating margin was -597.68 and Pretax Margin of -592.87.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,763 shares at the rate of 46.31, making the entire transaction reach 405,844 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 91,201. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 27, Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 10,000 for 44.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 446,717. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,348 in total.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.5) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -578.40 while generating a return on equity of -49.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -139.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.21 in the upcoming year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.28.

In the same vein, AXNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.96, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., AXNX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.35% While, its Average True Range was 2.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.40% that was higher than 52.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.