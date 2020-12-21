Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.81

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 18, 2020, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.22% to $30.33. During the day, the stock rose to $32.55 and sunk to $29.92 before settling in for the price of $32.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZRE posted a 52-week range of $11.75-$39.47.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 63.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.99.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 605 employees. It has generated 302,065 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -52,893. The stock had 3.23 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.08, operating margin was +48.31 and Pretax Margin of -16.25.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. Azure Power Global Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.44%, in contrast to 91.20% institutional ownership.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -17.51 while generating a return on equity of -8.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.98.

In the same vein, AZRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Azure Power Global Limited, AZRE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.43 million indicated improvement to the volume of 71573.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.88% While, its Average True Range was 2.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.07% that was lower than 66.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.