Beam Global (BEEM) last month performance of 123.09% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on December 18, 2020, Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 13.37% to $44.35. During the day, the stock rose to $44.35 and sunk to $38.79 before settling in for the price of $39.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEEM posted a 52-week range of $3.90-$40.69.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 37.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $311.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.59.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 26 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 146,044 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -112,398. The stock had 4.97 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3.01, operating margin was -64.00 and Pretax Margin of -76.90.

Beam Global (BEEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. Beam Global’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 25.82, making the entire transaction reach 129,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,034. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s Director sold 15,000 for 21.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 320,568. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,034 in total.

Beam Global (BEEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -76.96 while generating a return on equity of -235.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beam Global’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beam Global (BEEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 69.28.

In the same vein, BEEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beam Global (BEEM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Beam Global, BEEM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.74 million was better the volume of 0.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.71% While, its Average True Range was 4.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Global (BEEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.62% that was lower than 125.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.