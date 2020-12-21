BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.31

BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) started the day on December 18, 2020, with a price increase of 16.90% at $72.22. During the day, the stock rose to $73.10 and sunk to $71.95 before settling in for the price of $61.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEAT posted a 52-week range of $27.35-$63.91.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 21.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.33.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1700 employees. It has generated 258,298 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,555. The stock had 6.27 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.46, operating margin was +15.43 and Pretax Margin of +9.05.

BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. BioTelemetry Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.89%, in contrast to 99.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31, this organization’s SVP & General Counsel sold 5,065 shares at the rate of 46.62, making the entire transaction reach 236,130 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,507.

BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.38) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.80 while generating a return on equity of 8.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $149.52, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.61.

In the same vein, BEAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.58% While, its Average True Range was 3.56.

Raw Stochastic average of BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.05% that was higher than 48.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.