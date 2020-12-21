Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) volume hits 3.97 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) open the trading on December 18, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.00% to $1.08. During the day, the stock rose to $1.08 and sunk to $0.9851 before settling in for the price of $1.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRQS posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$8.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0847.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 556 employees. It has generated 177,982 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -56,813. The stock had 47.66 Receivables turnover and 1.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.44, operating margin was -31.34 and Pretax Margin of -32.87.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.85%, in contrast to 17.20% institutional ownership.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2018 suggests? It has posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -31.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.80%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45.

In the same vein, BRQS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95.

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

[Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.0823.

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.10% that was lower than 102.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

