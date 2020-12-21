Dow Inc. (DOW) volume hits 11.46 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 18, 2020, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) set off with pace as it heaved 3.40% to $55.66. During the day, the stock rose to $55.75 and sunk to $54.24 before settling in for the price of $53.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOW posted a 52-week range of $21.95-$58.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -164.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $741.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $740.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.59.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 36500 workers. It has generated 1,176,740 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -49,233. The stock had 4.30 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.87, operating margin was +8.38 and Pretax Margin of -2.90.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Dow Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 68.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 6,836 shares at the rate of 55.99, making the entire transaction reach 382,761 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,670. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 for 24.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 492,166. This particular insider is now the holder of 151,941 in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -4.18 while generating a return on equity of -8.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dow Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -164.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in the upcoming year.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dow Inc. (DOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.10.

In the same vein, DOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dow Inc., DOW]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.23 million was inferior to the volume of 5.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.59% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Dow Inc. (DOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.20% that was lower than 37.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.