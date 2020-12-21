Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $700.06K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 18, 2020, Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) had a quiet start as it plunged -14.15% to $38.22. During the day, the stock rose to $41.7699 and sunk to $37.02 before settling in for the price of $44.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLSI posted a 52-week range of $3.26-$158.07.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -102.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $535.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.17.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 5.39, making the entire transaction reach 5,386 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 397,004. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 1,000 for 5.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,010 in total.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -102.70%.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.07.

In the same vein, GLSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Greenwich LifeSciences Inc., GLSI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.83 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.34% While, its Average True Range was 18.33.