Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) latest performance of 14.59% is not what was on cards

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) open the trading on December 18, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 14.59% to $2.12. During the day, the stock rose to $2.14 and sunk to $1.86 before settling in for the price of $1.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPTX posted a 52-week range of $0.79-$3.18.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.95.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.04%, in contrast to 53.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,750,000 shares at the rate of 2.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,476,496.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.13) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -886.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 100.37.

In the same vein, LPTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

[Leap Therapeutics Inc., LPTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.22% that was lower than 85.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.