Li Auto Inc. (LI) surge 1.31% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) started the day on December 18, 2020, with a price increase of 3.52% at $31.77. During the day, the stock rose to $32.25 and sunk to $30.72 before settling in for the price of $30.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LI posted a 52-week range of $14.31-$47.70.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -119.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $836.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $460.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.26.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2628 employees. It has generated 15,660 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -133,149. The stock had 0.32 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -34.25, operating margin was -647.24 and Pretax Margin of -793.04.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Li Auto Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 9.60% institutional ownership.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -850.27 while generating a return on equity of -65.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -119.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li Auto Inc. (LI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.17.

In the same vein, LI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), its last 5-days Average volume was 16.47 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 18.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.86% While, its Average True Range was 2.67.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Recent Articles

US Indices Corrected On Friday After Updating The Highs The Day Before

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
On Friday, December 18, after updating the highs the day before, the primary U.S. stock indices ended the trading session in negative territory. Negotiations surrounding...
Read more

Payment Services Of American Express (AXP) Risen Sharply In The Last Few Weeks

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
The American Express Company (AXP), a non-cash payment provider, was able to recover the decrease in recent months thanks to a rally in November....
Read more

U.S. Indices Strengthened On Wednesday: S&P 500, Nasdaq Buoyed Near Highs, Dow Jones Dropped

Markets Briefing Zach King - 0
U.S. stock indices exhibited mixed dynamics on Wednesday, December 16. The S&P 500 has risen by 0.18% to 3,701.17 points, the industrial average of...
Read more

Procter & Gamble (PG): A Stock With Long Term Growth Prospects

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
The consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (PG) has shown resilience to recession and steady earnings that can outpace inflation. Procter & Gamble owns hundreds...
Read more

Oil Prices Continued To Rise On Monday Anticipating Vaccine Approvals

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
On Monday, 14 December, oil prices increased by 0.7% due to the positive news of Pfizer's and BioNTech's approval of the COVID-19 vaccine in...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) surge 1.70% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 18, 2020, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.16%...
Read more
Company News

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) is 10.30% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) started the day on December 18, 2020, with a price decrease of -17.99% at $36.01. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) last month performance of 15.61% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) open the trading on December 18, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -18.39% to $35.77. During the...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) as it 5-day change was -17.05%

Shaun Noe - 0
As on December 18, 2020, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) started slowly as it slid -13.65% to $2.53. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Company News

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) EPS growth this year is -390.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) flaunted slowness of -9.77% at $24.28, as the Stock market unbolted on December 18, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) went down -8.92% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 18, 2020, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.92%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.