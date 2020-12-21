No matter how cynical the overall market is Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) performance over the last week is recorded 12.96%

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) open the trading on December 18, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 6.97% to $157.30. During the day, the stock rose to $159.00 and sunk to $150.30 before settling in for the price of $147.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABNB posted a 52-week range of $121.50-$165.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $561.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.39 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5465 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.10, operating margin was -10.36 and Pretax Margin of -8.57.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Airbnb Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.50%, in contrast to 4.69% institutional ownership.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.38.

In the same vein, ABNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.76, a figure that is expected to reach -4.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

[Airbnb Inc., ABNB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period.