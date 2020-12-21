No matter how cynical the overall market is Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) performance over the last week is recorded -4.30%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 18, 2020, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.98% to $26.27. During the day, the stock rose to $28.16 and sunk to $25.80 before settling in for the price of $27.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PASG posted a 52-week range of $8.09-$38.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -257.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.12.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Passage Bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.38%, in contrast to 79.00% institutional ownership.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.76) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -257.30% and is forecasted to reach -3.11 in the upcoming year.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Passage Bio Inc. (PASG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.75.

Technical Analysis of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Passage Bio Inc., PASG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.72 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.87% While, its Average True Range was 2.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.56% that was higher than 71.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.