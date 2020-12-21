No matter how cynical the overall market is Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) performance over the last week is recorded 16.70%

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) established initial surge of 8.44% at $84.55, as the Stock market unbolted on December 18, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $85.61 and sunk to $78.06 before settling in for the price of $77.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RPD posted a 52-week range of $31.34-$78.79.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.37.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1544 employees. It has generated 211,753 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -34,874. The stock had 4.00 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.85, operating margin was -13.68 and Pretax Margin of -16.46.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rapid7 Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s SVP, General Counsel sold 20,226 shares at the rate of 74.11, making the entire transaction reach 1,498,996 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,885. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 04, Company’s Director sold 500 for 76.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,575 in total.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -16.47 while generating a return on equity of -63.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rapid7 Inc. (RPD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1554.42.

In the same vein, RPD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rapid7 Inc., RPD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.59% While, its Average True Range was 3.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.33% that was higher than 34.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.