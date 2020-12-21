Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) EPS growth this year is -92.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) started the day on December 18, 2020, with a price increase of 8.93% at $32.46. During the day, the stock rose to $35.29 and sunk to $29.80 before settling in for the price of $29.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONCR posted a 52-week range of $14.60-$31.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -92.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $673.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.33.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Oncorus Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 44.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 06, this organization’s Director bought 1,000,000 shares at the rate of 15.00, making the entire transaction reach 15,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,268,344. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 06, Company’s 10% Owner bought 173,776 for 15.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,606,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,849,453 in total.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$21.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.94) by -$20.79. This company achieved a return on equity of -97.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oncorus Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -92.90% and is forecasted to reach -2.56 in the upcoming year.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.94.

Technical Analysis of Oncorus Inc. (ONCR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.61% While, its Average True Range was 3.24.