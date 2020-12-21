Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) latest performance of -18.14% is not what was on cards

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) flaunted slowness of -18.14% at $6.00, as the Stock market unbolted on December 18, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $7.10 and sunk to $6.00 before settling in for the price of $7.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCG posted a 52-week range of $5.27-$25.85.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $148.50 million.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 49 employees. It has generated 240,168 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 162,283. The stock had 10.23 Receivables turnover and 1.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +90.11, operating margin was +66.76 and Pretax Margin of +67.57.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Oriental Culture Holding LTD industry. Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.24%, in contrast to 18.75% institutional ownership.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +67.57 while generating a return on equity of 115.42.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.41.

Technical Analysis of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)