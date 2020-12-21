Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) recent quarterly performance of -56.98% is not showing the real picture

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) started the day on December 18, 2020, with a price decrease of -6.03% at $2.65. During the day, the stock rose to $2.86 and sunk to $2.65 before settling in for the price of $2.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OVID posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$9.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $178.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.22.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.10%, in contrast to 39.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28, this organization’s CEO bought 8,488 shares at the rate of 5.84, making the entire transaction reach 49,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,792,530.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by $0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -111.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.21 in the upcoming year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.93.

In the same vein, OVID’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 333.62% that was higher than 152.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.