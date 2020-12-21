Qualys Inc. (QLYS) EPS growth this year is 22.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) open the trading on December 18, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 18.67% to $124.54. During the day, the stock rose to $125.21 and sunk to $104.22 before settling in for the price of $104.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QLYS posted a 52-week range of $63.37-$125.22.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 19.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $95.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.71.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1289 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 249,501 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 53,791. The stock had 4.18 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.35, operating margin was +23.22 and Pretax Margin of +24.87.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Qualys Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.50%, in contrast to 95.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Director sold 2,382 shares at the rate of 105.00, making the entire transaction reach 250,110 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,425. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s VP, GC and Corp. Sec. sold 3,000 for 100.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 300,221. This particular insider is now the holder of 96,108 in total.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.67) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +21.56 while generating a return on equity of 18.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qualys Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qualys Inc. (QLYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.60, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.40.

In the same vein, QLYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

[Qualys Inc., QLYS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.50% While, its Average True Range was 5.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Qualys Inc. (QLYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.11% that was higher than 44.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.