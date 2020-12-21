Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is 43.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) started the day on December 18, 2020, with a price increase of 10.30% at $12.21. During the day, the stock rose to $12.50 and sunk to $11.03 before settling in for the price of $11.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYRS posted a 52-week range of $4.26-$14.69.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $507.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.34.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 83 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 23,880 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -908,892. The stock had 0.20 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3922.35 and Pretax Margin of -3806.16.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 92.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director sold 5,357 shares at the rate of 8.75, making the entire transaction reach 46,874 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 339,211. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Director sold 633 for 8.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,684. This particular insider is now the holder of 344,568 in total.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.38) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -3806.16 while generating a return on equity of -95.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.63 in the upcoming year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 51.22.

In the same vein, SYRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.98 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.31% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.73% that was higher than 98.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.