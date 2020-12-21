The key reasons why Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is -52.70% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 18, 2020, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.26% to $45.84. During the day, the stock rose to $47.77 and sunk to $45.38 before settling in for the price of $47.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FANG posted a 52-week range of $14.55-$96.92.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 51.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -81.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.00.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 712 employees. It has generated 5,567,416 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 337,079. The stock had 7.45 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.19, operating margin was +37.46 and Pretax Margin of +9.13.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 19, this organization’s CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev bought 1,800 shares at the rate of 46.92, making the entire transaction reach 84,456 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,930. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 19, Company’s CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev bought 4,750 for 17.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 81,839. This particular insider is now the holder of 52,130 in total.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +6.05 while generating a return on equity of 1.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -81.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.22.

In the same vein, FANG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -28.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Diamondback Energy Inc., FANG]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.7 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.51% While, its Average True Range was 2.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.14% that was lower than 80.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.