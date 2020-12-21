U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.11 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 18, 2020, U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) set off with pace as it heaved 8.33% to $40.84. During the day, the stock rose to $41.37 and sunk to $37.74 before settling in for the price of $37.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USCR posted a 52-week range of $6.75-$43.35.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $628.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.04.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 712 employees. It has generated 825,628 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,319. The stock had 6.08 Receivables turnover and 1.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.38, operating margin was +4.59 and Pretax Margin of +1.93.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Materials industry. U.S. Concrete Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 72.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 38.15, making the entire transaction reach 381,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 397,084. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19, Company’s Director sold 250 for 36.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,193. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,499 in total.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.85) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +1.01 while generating a return on equity of 4.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.92, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.92.

In the same vein, USCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR)

Going through the that latest performance of [U.S. Concrete Inc., USCR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.37 million was inferior to the volume of 0.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.11% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.74% that was lower than 54.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.