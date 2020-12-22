500.com Limited (WBAI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.14

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) open the trading on December 21, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 42.38% to $3.83. During the day, the stock rose to $6.70 and sunk to $3.49 before settling in for the price of $2.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WBAI posted a 52-week range of $2.51-$9.45.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -41.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $172.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.53.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 171 employees. It has generated 33,589 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -551,182. The stock had 1.42 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -130.32, operating margin was -860.55 and Pretax Margin of -1641.02.

500.com Limited (WBAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gambling industry. 500.com Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.86%, in contrast to 9.00% institutional ownership.

500.com Limited (WBAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2015 suggests? It has posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1640.97 while generating a return on equity of -76.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

500.com Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -40.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 500.com Limited (WBAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 64.02.

In the same vein, WBAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.76.

Technical Analysis of 500.com Limited (WBAI)

[500.com Limited, WBAI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of 500.com Limited (WBAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 147.80% that was higher than 104.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.