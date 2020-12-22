Azul S.A. (AZUL) 20 Days SMA touch -5.19%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2020, Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.49% to $21.46. During the day, the stock rose to $21.72 and sunk to $20.78 before settling in for the price of $22.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZUL posted a 52-week range of $5.30-$44.55.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -274.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.04.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8671 employees. It has generated 867,565 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -182,204. The stock had 8.37 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.00, operating margin was +7.46 and Pretax Margin of -22.17.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.17) by $0.8. This company achieved a net margin of -21.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azul S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -274.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in the upcoming year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azul S.A. (AZUL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.97.

In the same vein, AZUL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.96, a figure that is expected to reach -0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Azul S.A., AZUL]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.06 million was inferior to the volume of 2.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. (AZUL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.03% that was lower than 70.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.