Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) EPS is poised to hit 0.06 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) established initial surge of 21.67% at $2.19, as the Stock market unbolted on December 21, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $2.20 and sunk to $1.86 before settling in for the price of $1.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKEP posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$1.83.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.39.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 270 employees. It has generated 1,374,333 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 66,944. The stock had 12.06 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.56, operating margin was +9.76 and Pretax Margin of +4.98.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. industry. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 27.80% institutional ownership.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.87 while generating a return on equity of 2.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.02.

In the same vein, BKEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., BKEP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.26% that was higher than 58.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.