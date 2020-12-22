China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC) return on Assets touches 15.38: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) open the trading on December 21, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 25.66% to $6.22. During the day, the stock rose to $10.00 and sunk to $5.27 before settling in for the price of $4.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCRC posted a 52-week range of $3.32-$10.99.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 32.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $116.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.79.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12636 employees. It has generated 13,723 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,033. The stock had 4.59 Receivables turnover and 2.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.44, operating margin was +7.26 and Pretax Margin of +8.98.

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.51%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.53 while generating a return on equity of 22.23.

China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.90%.

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.74, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.21.

In the same vein, CCRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.71.

Technical Analysis of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)

[China Customer Relations Centers Inc., CCRC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.67% that was higher than 83.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.