CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) average volume reaches $175.47K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2020, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) set off with pace as it heaved 25.45% to $13.21. During the day, the stock rose to $14.03 and sunk to $12.11 before settling in for the price of $10.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CURI posted a 52-week range of $7.44-$12.06.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $559.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.69.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. CuriosityStream Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 31.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Director bought 20,500 shares at the rate of 11.05, making the entire transaction reach 226,525 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 822,157. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director bought 20,500 for 10.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 205,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 801,657 in total.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.57) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.00.

In the same vein, CURI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

Going through the that latest performance of [CuriosityStream Inc., CURI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.69 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.94% that was higher than 64.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.