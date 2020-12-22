Evergy Inc. (EVRG) is -4.70% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) started the day on December 21, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.07% at $52.78. During the day, the stock rose to $53.35 and sunk to $51.88 before settling in for the price of $53.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVRG posted a 52-week range of $42.01-$76.57.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 14.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $226.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.67.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. Evergy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 83.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s SVP – MKTG & PA & CHIEF CO sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 57.94, making the entire transaction reach 57,944 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,869. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s SVP & CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER sold 3,030 for 58.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 176,002. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,338 in total.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.57) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evergy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evergy Inc. (EVRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.03, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.45.

In the same vein, EVRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.54 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Evergy Inc. (EVRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.82% that was lower than 23.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.