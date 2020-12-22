GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.5 million

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2020, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) set off with pace as it heaved 6.11% to $20.16. During the day, the stock rose to $21.19 and sunk to $18.54 before settling in for the price of $19.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GP posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$32.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $384.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.23.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -7.78, operating margin was -79.82 and Pretax Margin of -55.32.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.13%, in contrast to 9.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 22, this organization’s CEO and Chairman bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 12.55, making the entire transaction reach 62,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,107,051. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 15, Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 5,000 for 15.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 75,031. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,102,051 in total.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -55.32.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.89.

Technical Analysis of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)

Going through the that latest performance of [GreenPower Motor Company Inc., GP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.81 million was inferior to the volume of 1.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.92% While, its Average True Range was 2.31.

