Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) Moves -1.07% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: HYAC) open the trading on December 21, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.07% to $9.21. During the day, the stock rose to $9.3601 and sunk to $9.05 before settling in for the price of $9.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYAC posted a 52-week range of $8.86-$11.27.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $457.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.05.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: HYAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24.

In the same vein, HYAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC)

[Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, HYAC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.87% that was higher than 11.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.