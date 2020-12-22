KeyCorp (KEY) EPS growth this year is -5.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2020, KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) set off with pace as it heaved 2.14% to $15.75. During the day, the stock rose to $15.92 and sunk to $15.29 before settling in for the price of $15.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KEY posted a 52-week range of $7.45-$20.52.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $976.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $971.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.50.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 17097 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +26.81 and Pretax Margin of +26.35.

KeyCorp (KEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. KeyCorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 83.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 16.00, making the entire transaction reach 40,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,500. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24, Company’s Director, Corporate Center sold 15,861 for 16.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 261,865. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,620 in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +22.25 while generating a return on equity of 10.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KeyCorp (KEY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.84, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.02.

In the same vein, KEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

Going through the that latest performance of [KeyCorp, KEY]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.16 million indicated improvement to the volume of 11.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of KeyCorp (KEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.59% that was lower than 51.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.