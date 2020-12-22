No matter how cynical the overall market is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) performance over the last week is recorded 0.50%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on December 21, 2020, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) started slowly as it slid -2.88% to $6.08. During the day, the stock rose to $6.17 and sunk to $6.04 before settling in for the price of $6.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITUB posted a 52-week range of $3.47-$9.21.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.76 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.71.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 96900 employees. It has generated 2,147,474 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +16.48 and Pretax Margin of +14.67.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.10%, in contrast to 22.20% institutional ownership.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.29 while generating a return on equity of 19.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.21, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.41.

In the same vein, ITUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 37.39 million was better the volume of 33.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.56% that was lower than 46.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Oil Market Being Shaken By New Strain Of The Virus

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
On Monday, December 21, oil prices lost about 2.5, after reports of the discovery of a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in the...
Read more

US Indices Corrected On Friday After Updating The Highs The Day Before

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
On Friday, December 18, after updating the highs the day before, the primary U.S. stock indices ended the trading session in negative territory. Negotiations surrounding...
Read more

Payment Services Of American Express (AXP) Risen Sharply In The Last Few Weeks

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
The American Express Company (AXP), a non-cash payment provider, was able to recover the decrease in recent months thanks to a rally in November....
Read more

U.S. Indices Strengthened On Wednesday: S&P 500, Nasdaq Buoyed Near Highs, Dow Jones Dropped

Markets Briefing Zach King - 0
U.S. stock indices exhibited mixed dynamics on Wednesday, December 16. The S&P 500 has risen by 0.18% to 3,701.17 points, the industrial average of...
Read more

Procter & Gamble (PG): A Stock With Long Term Growth Prospects

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
The consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (PG) has shown resilience to recession and steady earnings that can outpace inflation. Procter & Gamble owns hundreds...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

State Street Corporation (STT) latest performance of -0.45% is not what was on cards

Sana Meer - 0
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) flaunted slowness of -0.45% at $70.34, as the Stock market unbolted on December 21, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $7.42M

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2020, Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.38%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) EPS is poised to hit -1.27 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer - 0
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) started the day on December 21, 2020, with a price increase of 12.27% at $166.84. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) return on Assets touches 0.19: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Sana Meer - 0
CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) open the trading on December 21, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.77% to $5.13....
Read more
Analyst Insights

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) average volume reaches $6.32M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Sana Meer - 0
As on December 21, 2020, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) started slowly as it slid -6.15% to $3.51. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Express Inc. (EXPR) volume hits 2.24 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) flaunted slowness of -6.03% at $1.09, as the Stock market unbolted on December 21, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.