No matter how cynical the overall market is TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) performance over the last week is recorded 3.66%

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) established initial surge of 6.25% at $1.70, as the Stock market unbolted on December 21, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $1.71 and sunk to $1.52 before settling in for the price of $1.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLG posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$4.02.
The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -24.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -76.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $137.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2654, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2367.
While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 26 employees. It has generated 95,891 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -266,690. The stock had 0.95 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.42, operating margin was -139.13 and Pretax Margin of -277.41.
TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Ownership Facts and Figures
Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the TD Holdings Inc. industry. TD Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.27%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.
TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Earnings and Revenue Records
This company achieved a net margin of -278.12 while generating a return on equity of -161.04.
TD Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -76.60%.
TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Trading Performance Indicators
Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TD Holdings Inc. (GLG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.88.
In the same vein, GLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38.
Technical Analysis of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)
Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [TD Holdings Inc., GLG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1258.
Raw Stochastic average of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.27% that was lower than 69.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.
