Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) EPS growth this year is 53.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) established initial surge of 11.41% at $39.24, as the Stock market unbolted on December 21, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $40.33 and sunk to $36.39 before settling in for the price of $35.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCII posted a 52-week range of $11.69-$36.82.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.20.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14000 employees. It has generated 184,128 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,969. The stock had 34.73 Receivables turnover and 1.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.68, operating margin was +7.23 and Pretax Margin of +8.38.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rent-A-Center Inc. industry. Rent-A-Center Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13, this organization’s CFO sold 4,056 shares at the rate of 33.00, making the entire transaction reach 133,848 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,531. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 26, Company’s Director bought 188 for 31.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,926. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,624 in total.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.50 while generating a return on equity of 46.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.40, and its Beta score is 1.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.45.

In the same vein, RCII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rent-A-Center Inc., RCII]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.13% that was higher than 41.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.