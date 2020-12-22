Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) last month volatility was 13.36%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) open the trading on December 21, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.36% to $39.00. During the day, the stock rose to $39.98 and sunk to $36.50 before settling in for the price of $35.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBE posted a 52-week range of $9.38-$44.41.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.88.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.64%, in contrast to 73.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 548,350 shares at the rate of 10.21, making the entire transaction reach 5,598,654 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,060,483.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.00.

Technical Analysis of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

[Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, SBE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.54% While, its Average True Range was 3.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.01% that was lower than 101.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

