Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) return on Assets touches -16.93: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) open the trading on December 21, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 10.30% to $4.07. During the day, the stock rose to $4.31 and sunk to $3.7837 before settling in for the price of $3.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNCR posted a 52-week range of $2.17-$6.51.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $188.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.29.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1659 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 186,105 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -63,046. The stock had 3.66 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.33, operating margin was -34.67 and Pretax Margin of -33.14.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 47.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 03, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 2,292 shares at the rate of 3.23, making the entire transaction reach 7,403 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 153,955. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 17,942 for 3.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,209. This particular insider is now the holder of 232,526 in total.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.25) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -33.88 while generating a return on equity of -32.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -41.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.80.

In the same vein, SNCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

[Synchronoss Technologies Inc., SNCR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.47% that was higher than 65.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.