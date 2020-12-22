Telefonica S.A. (TEF) last month volatility was 1.84%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) open the trading on December 21, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.61% to $3.93. During the day, the stock rose to $3.935 and sunk to $3.90 before settling in for the price of $4.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEF posted a 52-week range of $3.06-$6.62.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.28 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.27 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.34.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 113392 employees. It has generated 425,430 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,556. The stock had 4.18 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.11, operating margin was +11.02 and Pretax Margin of +5.59.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Telefonica S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 0.90% institutional ownership.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.78 while generating a return on equity of 8.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonica S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonica S.A. (TEF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $85.43, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.32.

In the same vein, TEF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

[Telefonica S.A., TEF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonica S.A. (TEF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.47% that was higher than 45.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.