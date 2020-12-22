The key reasons why uniQure N.V. (QURE) is -49.78% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2020, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) had a quiet start as it plunged -16.19% to $38.51. During the day, the stock rose to $40.35 and sunk to $36.0701 before settling in for the price of $45.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QURE posted a 52-week range of $34.38-$76.69.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.42.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 248 employees. It has generated 29,359 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -500,810. The stock had 12.34 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1663.78 and Pretax Margin of -1705.82.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. uniQure N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 95.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s CEO, CFO, Managing Director sold 12,501 shares at the rate of 48.41, making the entire transaction reach 605,173 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 265,237. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19, Company’s CEO, CFO, Managing Director sold 11,355 for 45.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 513,019. This particular insider is now the holder of 265,237 in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.65) by -$2.86. This company achieved a net margin of -1705.82 while generating a return on equity of -49.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.77 in the upcoming year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for uniQure N.V. (QURE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 294.63.

In the same vein, QURE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.75, a figure that is expected to reach 1.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Going through the that latest performance of [uniQure N.V., QURE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.55 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.64% While, its Average True Range was 3.17.

Raw Stochastic average of uniQure N.V. (QURE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.27% that was higher than 58.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.