Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) plunge -2.60% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) open the trading on December 21, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.85% to $4.50. During the day, the stock rose to $4.595 and sunk to $4.43 before settling in for the price of $4.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UGP posted a 52-week range of $1.97-$6.68.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $749.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.37.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16024 employees. It has generated 5,572,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,310. The stock had 15.00 Receivables turnover and 2.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.47, operating margin was +2.12 and Pretax Margin of +0.89.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.80%, in contrast to 3.80% institutional ownership.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.42 while generating a return on equity of 3.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $125.00, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.16.

In the same vein, UGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

[Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., UGP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.01% that was lower than 56.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.