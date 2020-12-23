Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) last month volatility was 6.07%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) started the day on December 22, 2020, with a price increase of 7.42% at $19.98. During the day, the stock rose to $20.24 and sunk to $18.74 before settling in for the price of $18.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASO posted a 52-week range of $12.05-$19.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 459.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.10.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 68.90% institutional ownership.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2020, the organization reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.36) by $0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 459.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in the upcoming year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34.

Technical Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.