Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is 55.97% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 22, 2020, Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) set off with pace as it heaved 6.61% to $15.00. During the day, the stock rose to $15.68 and sunk to $13.00 before settling in for the price of $14.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUV posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$20.20.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 75.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $505.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.62.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 94 employees. It has generated 10,398 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -161,491. The stock had 8.08 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -266.64, operating margin was -1463.30 and Pretax Margin of -1553.04.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. Arcimoto Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.00%, in contrast to 9.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 13.62, making the entire transaction reach 136,232 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 461,608. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 16.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 167,567. This particular insider is now the holder of 471,608 in total.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1553.04 while generating a return on equity of -195.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 202.08.

In the same vein, FUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Arcimoto Inc., FUV]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.66% that was lower than 127.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.