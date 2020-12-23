B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $6.34M

As on December 22, 2020, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) started slowly as it slid -2.30% to $5.52. During the day, the stock rose to $5.70 and sunk to $5.48 before settling in for the price of $5.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTG posted a 52-week range of $2.16-$7.55.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.05 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.04 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.68.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2212 workers. It has generated 363,626 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 90,117. The stock had 31.77 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.98, operating margin was +32.50 and Pretax Margin of +41.65.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. B2Gold Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.18%, in contrast to 71.32% institutional ownership.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2017, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +24.78 while generating a return on equity of 15.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for B2Gold Corp. (BTG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.57.

In the same vein, BTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [B2Gold Corp., BTG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.17 million was lower the volume of 8.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.13% that was lower than 54.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.