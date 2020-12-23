DermTech Inc. (DMTK) EPS growth this year is 18.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) open the trading on December 22, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 19.77% to $20.66. During the day, the stock rose to $21.26 and sunk to $17.70 before settling in for the price of $17.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DMTK posted a 52-week range of $8.69-$17.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $373.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.32.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. DermTech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.80%, in contrast to 57.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 13.93, making the entire transaction reach 83,569 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,132. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 5,000 for 12.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 62,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 79,037 in total.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.55) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

DermTech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.22 in the upcoming year.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DermTech Inc. (DMTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 69.21.

In the same vein, DMTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

[DermTech Inc., DMTK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.70.

Raw Stochastic average of DermTech Inc. (DMTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.98% that was higher than 74.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.