Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) last month volatility was 2.26%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF) established initial surge of 0.36% at $11.20, as the Stock market unbolted on December 22, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $11.47 and sunk to $11.15 before settling in for the price of $11.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPF posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$11.54.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.31.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 207,308 shares at the rate of 10.31, making the entire transaction reach 2,137,345 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s 10% Owner bought 250,000 for 10.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,575,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,792,692 in total.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24.

Technical Analysis of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., WPF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.84% that was higher than 14.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

U.S. Indices: No Sign Of Strength On Tuesday

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
After a volatile session on previous day, Wall Street moved without a strong pattern on Tuesday, with a bullish bias for the Nasdaq rising...
Read more

Oil Market Being Shaken By New Strain Of The Virus

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
On Monday, December 21, oil prices lost about 2.5, after reports of the discovery of a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in the...
Read more

US Indices Corrected On Friday After Updating The Highs The Day Before

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
On Friday, December 18, after updating the highs the day before, the primary U.S. stock indices ended the trading session in negative territory. Negotiations surrounding...
Read more

Payment Services Of American Express (AXP) Risen Sharply In The Last Few Weeks

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
The American Express Company (AXP), a non-cash payment provider, was able to recover the decrease in recent months thanks to a rally in November....
Read more

U.S. Indices Strengthened On Wednesday: S&P 500, Nasdaq Buoyed Near Highs, Dow Jones Dropped

Markets Briefing Zach King - 0
U.S. stock indices exhibited mixed dynamics on Wednesday, December 16. The S&P 500 has risen by 0.18% to 3,701.17 points, the industrial average of...
Read more

